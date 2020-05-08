Maharashtra Universities: Exams Only For Final Year Students, Others Will Be Promoted Without Exams

Maharashtra government has decided to promote third year students on the basis of examination.

The Maharashtra government has decided to promote all the students of first year and second year, studying in various universities in the state, without any exam. However, it has decided to promote third year students on the basis of examination.

Maharashtra State Higher & Technical Education Minister Uday Samant has announced today that the All university students in Maharashtra, except those in the final year, will be promoted to the next class without examination due to COVID19 lockdown. He also said that examination for final year students will be held in July.

With this, top universities of the state like the Mumbai University will now promote first year and second year students. The Universities are expected to release the date sheet for final year students later.

On Thursday, Aaditya Thackeray had tweeted on the road map for university students that the government is planning to release within maximum 2 days. The Education Minister's announcement comes a day after that. To students who were worried about exams, he had said to calm down and trust the minister. "Like I said, it will be a plan that is fair to all," he had tweeted on Thursday.

Meanwhile, third year students are unhappy with this decision. Many students started tweeting their concerns on social media immediately after the Education Minister's announcement.

