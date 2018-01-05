Maharashtra To Set Up Board For Non-English Medium Schools The Maharashtra government has decided to form an education board for non-English medium schools, Education Minister Vinod Tawde said today.

Share EMAIL PRINT Maharashtra To Set Up Board For Non-English Medium Schools Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has decided to form an education board for non-English medium schools, Education Minister Vinod Tawde said today. Speaking at a function in Sindhudurg district, Tawde said, "The government has decided to form an international education board to prepare syllabus for non-English medium schools. In the first phase, 100 selected Marathi schools will function according to the new syllabus."



Tawde also assured to look into the issue of reducing non-teaching tasks of teachers in the coming days.



The state and Union governments have been using teachers for several non-teaching tasks, including for carrying out surveys and Census from time to time apart from deploying them for election duty.



Click here for more



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)



The Maharashtra government has decided to form an education board for non-English medium schools, Education Minister Vinod Tawde said today. Speaking at a function in Sindhudurg district, Tawde said, "The government has decided to form an international education board to prepare syllabus for non-English medium schools. In the first phase, 100 selected Marathi schools will function according to the new syllabus."Tawde also assured to look into the issue of reducing non-teaching tasks of teachers in the coming days.The state and Union governments have been using teachers for several non-teaching tasks, including for carrying out surveys and Census from time to time apart from deploying them for election duty. Click here for more Education News