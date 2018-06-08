Maharashtra SSC Result 2018 Released: List Of Websites To Check Online

Maharashtra SSC Result 2018: List Of Websites
The SSC result is available online at mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org and maharashtraeducation.com .
The result will also be available at knowyourresult.com, jagranjosh.com and bhaskar.com and indiaresults.com.
Students can opt to check their results at alternate portals in case the official websites are slow and are not responding.
This year, the pass percentage for girls is 91.17 per cent and for boys is 87.27 per cent. The pass percentage for Konkan district is 96%, for Mumbai the pass percentage is 90.41% and for Pune is 92.08%. The least pass percentage has been recorded for Nagpur which has 85% pass percentage.
CommentsMaharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) released the HSC examination resulton May 30, 2018. In the 12th board examination, 88.41 per cent students passed in the board examination.
