Maharashtra NEET PG Revised Provisional Selection List Out, Check Details

Maharashtra NEET PG 2024: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has issued the revised provisional selection list for NEET PG-CET 2024, Candidates can check the selection list by visiting the official website, medical2024.mahacet.org/NEET-PGM-2024/login.

According to the official notification, selected candidates must report in person as outlined in the NEET (PG) 2024 Information Brochure of the State Cell from November 30 to December 4, 2024. During the reporting process, candidates are required to submit all necessary original documents and complete the payment of applicable fees.

However, Round 2 counselling will begin on December 16 and conclude on December 20. Round 3 counselling will start on January 3 and end on January 20, 2025.

The official document states: "Admitting Institute will verify the documents and ascertain the eligibility of the candidates as per the NEET (PG)-2024 brochure before confirming the admission. At the time of physical reporting, the candidate will have to deposit all the required original documents and pay the fees."

Maharashtra NEET PG 2024: Steps To Check Revised Provisional Selection List

Step 1. Go to the official website, medical2024.mahacet.org/NEET-PGM-2024/login

Step 2. Click on the link that reads, "Revised Provisional Selection List for NEET (PG)-CET 2024" on the homepage

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4. Check your result and download it for future reference



A total of 2,82,051 candidates from Maharashtra registered for the exam, with 2,75,442 appearing and 1,42,829 qualifying.

For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling website.

