Maharashtra Board To Announce HSC Result Today

Maharashtra HSC result will be released today @ mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra HSC Result 2019: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce class 12 or HSC result today. Maharashtra board students had to wait longer than other state board students for their result, though the board is releasing HSC result earlier than last year. In 2018, Maharashtra Board had announced the HSC result on May 30.

After much anticipation, MSBSHSE finally announced Maharashtra HSC result date yesterday, a day prior to the result announcement. As per the official notice, the Maharashtra 12th result will be released online today at 1:00 pm.

Maharashtra HSE result will be available on websites as well as through SMS.

Maharashtra board conducted HSC or class 12 examinations from February 21 to March 20. Students who do not qualify this time will have the option to appear for re-exam which will be conducted in July-August 2019.

In Maharashtra HSC examination, in 2018, the overall pass percentage was 88.41 per cent. Girls pass percentage was 92.36 per cent and boys pass percentage was 85.23 per cent. The pass percentage for Science stream was 95.85 per cent, for Commerce stream was 89.50 per cent and for Arts stream was 78.93 per cent.

The board is yet to make an announcement of SSC result or class 10 result declaration. In Maharashtra, SSC or class 10 examinations were conducted from March 1 to March 22, 2019.

As per reports, approximately 17 lakh students have appeared in the Maharashtra board examination this year.

