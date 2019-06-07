Maharashtra Seeks More Medical Seats In View Of Increased Quota

Mr Fadnavis met the Union minister in New Delhi, an official statement said here.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis requested Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Thursday to increase medical seats in the state so that open category students do no suffer due to increased reservations.

Mr Fadnavis met the Union minister in New Delhi, an official statement said here.

He sought 813 additional seats for post graduate courses and 1,740 additional seats for degree courses in government medical colleges in Maharashtra in view of two new quotas, Social and Economically Backward Class (SEBC) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS), the statement said.

Harsh Vardhan assured Mr Fadnavis that the proposal will be considered positively, it added.

The state government has introduced 16 per cent quota for the Maratha community in SEBC category. The ten percent EWS quota was introduced first by the Centre.