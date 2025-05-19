Registration For Maharashtra Class 11 Admissions Begins On May 21, Check Details

FYJC Admission Registration 2025: The Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department has released the schedule for First Year Junior College (FYJC) (Class 11) Admission 2025. The CAP Round 1 registration will begin on May 21 at 11am and will continue till May 28 at 6pm. Students can register and apply online at mahafyjcadmissions.in. They will have the option to select one to ten junior colleges as preferences during this period.

To help students get familiar with the process, a practice session started on May 19 at 11 am and will end on May 20 at 6 pm. This mock session is for practice only-all data submitted during it will be deleted at midnight on May 20. Students will need to register afresh for the actual admission process starting May 21.

The provisional merit list will be released on May 30 at 11am. Students can raise grievances or request corrections through their login accounts from May 30 to June 1 (until 4pm).

The final merit list will be released on June 3 at 4 pm, and seat allotment based on it will take place on June 5. The college allotment list will be published on the official website on June 6 at 10 am.

Candidates allotted a seat will need to upload the required documents from June 6 to June 12, between 11 am and 6 pm daily. The list of vacant seats for Round 2 will be released on June 14.

This year, the FYJC admission process includes 20,43,254 seats across 9,281 junior colleges in Maharashtra. Of these, 8,52,206 seats are for the Science stream, 5,40,312 for Commerce, and 6,50,682 for Arts.