Maharashtra Board SSC Class 10 Exams Begin Tomorrow, Check Timings, Guidelines

Maharashtra Board Class 10 Exams 2024: Students will be granted an additional 10 minutes at the end.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is scheduled to commence the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 exams starting tomorrow, March 1. The exams will be conducted in two sessions - the first from 11am to 2pm and the second from 3pm to 6pm.

As part of a new reform initiative, the board will discontinue allowing an extra 10 minutes for students to read the question paper before the exam begins. Instead, students will be granted an additional 10 minutes at the end of the exams.

The exam will start with first-language papers such as Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali, and Punjabi during the first session. In contrast, the second session will include second or third-language papers like German and French.

The SSC exams will conclude on March 26.

Students must carry their hall tickets to the exam centre, as entry to the exam hall will be strictly prohibited without presenting the admit card and school ID.

Last year, 15,29,096 students took the SSC exams across the state, with 14,34,898 passing. Among them, 5,26,210 students passed with the first division, and 3,34,015 with the second division.