Magadh University Declares UG, PG, B.Ed. Results

Magadh University result declared: Know how to check

Magadh University has declared the result for undergraduate, postgraduate and B.Ed. programmes. The result is available on the official website of the university magadhuniversity.ac.in. Results have been announced for MA 2nd semester, 4th semester and MCom 2nd semester, 4th semester, MSc 2nd semester, 4th semester, B.Ed. part 1 and part 2, BCom part 1, part 3, BA part 1, part 3 and BSc part 1 and part 3.

Candidates can check their result using roll number.

Magadh University Result

Magadh University is the largest university of the Bihar situated at Bodhgaya. Dr K.K Dutta, renowned Historian was the Founder Vice-Chancellor of this University.

Magadh University Result: Know How To Check

Go to the official website of the university magadhuniversity.ac.in

Click on the result link

Select the course

Enter roll number

Submit the result

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.