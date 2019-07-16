Madurai Kamaraj University Result For B.A Exams Released. Direct Links Here

Madurai Kamaraj University result for BA students have been released at mkuniversity.ac.in.

Madurai Kamaraj University result 2019: Madurai Kamaraj University result for BA first and second year students have been released on the official website. Madurai Kamaraj University results have been released at mkuniversity.ac.in. The results have been released for the Undergraduate Bachelor of Arts or B.A exams held in April this year. Candidates who want to apply for direct revaluation should do the same before 20 days of the MKU results publication, according to the rules.

Madurai Kamaraj University result 2019: Direct link

Click on the direct links provided here to download your Madurai Kamaraj University result:

Madurai Kamaraj University result link one

Madurai Kamaraj University result link two

Three types of revaluation application forms are available in the university. Form 'A' is applying for transparency of answer script only and a fee for Rs 500 should be paid for each paper. Form 'B' is applying for revaluation after getting the Xerox copy of the answer scripts and a fee of Rs 500 should be paid for each paper. Form 'C' is applying for direct revaluation and fee for each paper is Rs.500 this case.

The direct revaluation is admissible to the following disciplines of examinations conducted by the University: All under graduate / Post graduate/ M.Phil degree.

Semester or non-semester candidates can apply for direct revaluation directly to the University within 20 days from the date of publication of results on website.

Candidates willing to apply for revaluation after getting transparency should apply through Form - B within five days from the date of receipt of Xerox copy of the scripts.

The fee should be paid through SBI "online payment".

The fees once paid will not be refunded or adjusted for subsequent examinations under any circumstances.

The Madurai Kamaraj University with 20 schools comprising 77 Departments offers 44 Post Graduate, 40 M.Phil., 57 Ph.D programmes and 17 diploma/ P.G. diploma/ certificate courses has produced about one crore graduates in the past 50 years, according to the official website of the varsity.

Currently, a total of 4650 UG/PG students and research scholars are on the roll. All the courses in the University follow Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) and there is an inbuilt provision for lateral and vertical mobility.

