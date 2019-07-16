Meet The JNU Security Guard Who Cracked Varsity's Entrance Exam

33 year old Meena belongs to Bhajera village of Karauli district in Rajasthan.

Ramjal Meena' s mobile hasn't stopped ringing since the news about him clearing JNU's entrance examination was reported in the media. Mr Meena, a securtiy guard employed in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) for last five years, beat the odds to clear the entrance for BA (Honours) course in Russian.

33 year old Meena, a father of three, belongs to Bhajera village of Karauli district in Rajasthan.

"I saw the educational environment here when I started working in November 2014. Then started thinking about joining the varsity as a student," Mr Meena who appeared for the JNU entrance exam for the first time said.

Like many other colleagues in JNU, he also prepares for government jobs.

"I have downloaded several apps and used them to check current affairs daily from my mobile. Apart from this, when I expressed my wish to pursue studies in JNU, several students from the campus helped me with study materials," Mr Meena, who completed his B.A in Political Science from Rajasthan University in 2018 said.

He spent a minimum of 4 hours after work to prepare for the entrance.

"As part of my job, I used to engage with students and professors from the campus. Everyone here encouraged me," he said.

"My classes are set to start soon. What will happen to my job and how I will be looking after my family are my concerns now. I hope that there will be a way out," Mr Meena, only breadwinner in the family is pondering over his next move in job front.

But he is confident about what he will do after completing the studies in the National Capital Region-based varsity which is one of the top ranked educational institutions in the country.

"There are a lot of scopes in languages. In Delhi, especially, you will have several avenues. I hope I will be recruited to an embassy or to an office where they need translators," Mr Meena said.

"I am also preparing for UPSC Civil Services exam these days. We don't know what's going to happen in the future," he added.

"When I came to JNU, I realised the importance of education after witnessing the quality of students. then I decided that my children will also have to be in that level. So I brought my children to Delhi and they are now in studying in 9th, 7th and 4th classes respectively," he said.

He stays in a rented accommodation in front of JNU main gate, in Munirka Village.

His youngest brother is pursuing a Nursing course from Madhya Pradesh.

As he was preparing for his JNU entrance exam, Mr Meena was doing his Masters in Political Science from Rajasthan University.

