Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) Result Published. Check Here

MKU result: Madurai Kamaraj University has released the degree results for the examinations held in November last year. The Madurai Kamaraj University or MKU results for the undergraduate courses can be accessed from the official portal. The MKU results are available on following links: result1.mkuniversity.org, http://mkuniversity.org/ugresults/ and http://result1.mkuniversity.ac.in. Candidates will be able to download the MK results after entering their examination registration details.

MKU result 2020: Direct links

Download your MKU results from the direct links provided here:

MKU result: Server 1

MKU result: Server 2

MKU result: Server 3

MKU result: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your MKU results from the official websites:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MKU, at mkuniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the results link

Step 3: On next page, click on any of the direct links for MKU results provided there

Step 4: Enter your registration details

Step 5: Submit the details and check your MKU results

(When NDTV checked last, the official MKU result links were not opening. Candidates are advised to check their results after some time.)

The Madurai Kamaraj University with 20 schools comprising 77 Departments offers 44 Post Graduate, 40 M.Phil., 57 Ph.D programmes and 17 diploma/ P.G. diploma/ certificate courses has produced about one crore graduates in the past 50 years, according to the official website of the varsity.

Currently, a total of 4650 UG/PG students and research scholars are on the roll. All the courses in the University follow Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) and there is an inbuilt provision for lateral and vertical mobility.

