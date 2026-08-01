Madras University Result 2026 Out For 1st To 4th Semester: Check Scorecard Direct Link

The Madras University Result 2026 for undergraduate students of the 1st to 4th semesters has been declared. Students who appeared for the April 2026 semester exams can now check their results. It can be accessed through the official results portal by entering their registered number. The online scorecard is provisional. The original mark statement will be issued through the respective colleges later.

The University of Madras conducts UG semester exams twice every academic year for students. The 5th and 6th semester results were published on July 16, 2026

How To Check Madras University Result 2026 Online?

Visit the official portal at unom.ac.in.

Click on the link "UG Degree Results ( I Semester to IV Semester & Arrear candidates) of April 2026 Examinations" on the home page.

Enter the Register Number.

Complete the required security verification.

Click on Get Result.

Download the provisional marksheet for future reference.

Direct Link Here

Students should verify the information available on the scorecard, including their name, register number, course, semester, subject-wise marks, and overall result status. In case of any error, they should immediately contact their college or the university authorities.

What After Madras University Result 2026?

Students who have passed can continue with the next semester. They can also complete other academic formalities as per their programme requirements.

Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for revaluation, retotalling, or photocopy of answer scripts. The university will issue the notification regarding this later.

Students should remember that the online scorecard serves as a provisional marksheet. The original mark statements will be distributed through their respective colleges after the university completes the documentation process.