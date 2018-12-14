Madras High Court Directs Education Department To File True List Of Teachers Transferred

The Madras High Court Bench here Thursday directed the Tamil Nadu Education department to file the "true list" of teachers who were transferred through the online counselling process. A bench of Justices K K Sasidharan A D Audikesavalu gave the direction, noting that there was contradiction in the reply submitted by the department in response to an RTI query and the list provided by the Secretary to the court.

There was no truth in the list submitted by the Education Secretary regarding general transfer of teachers. The real list should be submitted to the court, the bench said and adjourned the matter.

It was hearing a petition alleging irregularities in the transfer of government school teachers.