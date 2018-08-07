M Karunanidhi Dies At 94; Tamil Nadu Announces Holiday At School, Colleges Tomorrow

Mourning the loss of political stalwart DMK Chief M. Karunanidhi, Tamil Nadu has announced that the schools, colleges and all government offices will be closed tomorrow. The DMK Chief breathed his last today at 6:10 pm. He was admitted to the hospital on July 28 after he contracted urinary tract infection and developed a high fever.

Supporters from across the state have gathered to pay their respects. Social media is also replete with condolence messages from leaders and his supporters.

The news of his demise was made public at 6:41 pm.

The state has announced a 7 day mourning period and has announced that all schools and colleges will remain closed tomorrow.

All the programmes or events scheduled for tomorrow at schools and colleges will be postponed and a new date will be released later.

Fondly called, 'Kalaignar', like MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, Mr Karunanidhi quit a flourishing career in movies to devote himself to politics and the Dravidian movement led by Periyar EVR -- which he joined soon after it started in 1949.

In 1969, Mr Karunanidhi became the Chief Minister after DMK ideologue CN Annadurai died in office.

