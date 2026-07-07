Looking To Upskill While You Work? Explore These 5 Online MBA Programmes

In today's fast-changing job market, staying competitive often requires more than experience alone. As businesses increasingly embrace artificial intelligence, automation, digital technologies, and data-driven decision-making, working professionals are turning to online MBA programmes to upgrade their skills without putting their careers on hold. Once viewed primarily as a route to promotions, management education has now become a way to build leadership capabilities, stay relevant in a rapidly evolving workplace, and prepare for emerging industry demands.

Unlike traditional MBA programmes, which focus on Marketing, Finance, Human Resources, and Operations, today's online management courses offer specialised learning in high-growth areas such as Artificial Intelligence, FinTech, Business Analytics, Digital Transformation, Healthcare Management, and Technology Leadership. These programmes are designed to equip professionals with industry-relevant skills while offering the flexibility to continue working.

Choosing the right online MBA, however, involves more than comparing tuition fees or learning formats. Prospective students should carefully assess factors such as institutional accreditation, university recognition, faculty expertise, curriculum relevance, industry exposure, and alumni network, all of which play a significant role in long-term career growth.



Here are five online MBA programmes suggested by upskilling EdTech platform Jaro Education that offer flexibility, industry-oriented learning, and opportunities for career advancement while allowing professionals to continue working.

1. Symbiosis School for Online and Digital Learning (SSODL)

The online MBA offered by Symbiosis School for Online and Digital Learning (SSODL), in collaboration with the Institute of Risk Management (IRM), UK, integrates a globally recognised Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) certification into its curriculum. According to the institution, it is the first online MBA programme in India to include this certification, equipping learners with skills to manage business risks in an evolving corporate environment.

Programme Fee: Rs 3,70,000

Duration: 2 years

2. Bharati Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University)

The two-year Online MBA programme offered by Bharati Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University), Pune, focuses on building managerial competencies through case studies, discussion forums, assignments, and other interactive learning methods. The programme aims to prepare students to analyse business challenges and identify growth opportunities across industries.

Programme Fee: Rs 1,62,000

Duration: 2 years

3. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham's Online MBA is designed for working professionals seeking flexible, industry-aligned management education. Delivered over four semesters, the programme offers specialisations in Analytics, FinTech, Artificial Intelligence, ESG, Marketing, Finance, Operations, and Human Resources. It combines live online classes, recorded lectures, case-based learning, and mentorship to help learners balance their professional responsibilities while developing leadership and entrepreneurial skills.

Programme Fee: Rs 1,76,000

Duration: 2-4 years

4. Loyola Institute of Business Administration (LIBA)

The Online PGDM offered by Loyola Institute of Business Administration (LIBA) is aimed at working professionals who wish to upgrade their qualifications without interrupting their careers. The programme follows an interactive learning approach and features a curriculum designed to match industry requirements. According to the institute, the programme is positioned as comparable to a full-time MBA in terms of academic rigour and learning outcomes.

Programme Fee: Rs 3,50,000

Duration: 2 years

5. Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute

The Online MBA programme offered by Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute is designed to provide a strong grounding in business management while emphasising practical applications. Delivered entirely online, the programme enables learners to balance academic pursuits with work and personal commitments, making it suitable for professionals seeking career advancement.

Programme Fee: Rs 2,38,000

Duration: 2 years

For professionals planning to enhance qualifications while remaining in the workforce, online MBA programmes offer a flexible pathway to acquire management skills, expand domain expertise, and prepare for leadership roles. The right programme should align with an individual's career goals, preferred specialisation, and long-term professional aspirations.