Long Answers Don't Guarantee Good Grades In Exam Says Study By Cambridge Assessment Researcher

This was also confirmed by a research study conducted by Cambridge Assessment researchers who found that students who wrote longer answers in their A levels did enjoy any benefit over those who did not. The researchers found that writing more than 1,300 words in an A-level English literature exam does not necessarily result in a higher grade.
The research was done to determine the ideal length of a GCSE English Literature essay and it was found that while students should not write too little, they should also not write too much.
As reported by Independent, Tom Benton, a Cambridge Assessment researcher, said, "As with the GCSE analysis, quantity does not trump quality. The curve flattens off at around 1,300 words per essay, and so writing more than this isn't consistently associated with getting higher marks."
