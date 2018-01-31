Long Answers Don't Guarantee Good Grades In Exam Says Study By Cambridge Assessment Researcher While many students believe that writing a long answer may get more marks, but that is far from truth. One student who appeared for an English Literature exam in 2016 learnt this the hard way and despite writing answers which covered 27 pages was given a grade E.

How many times have you been bothered by a classmate taking supplementary answer sheets in exam and writing long answers? While many students believe that writing a long answer may get more marks, but that is far from truth. One student who appeared for an English Literature exam in 2016 learnt this the hard way and despite writing answers which covered 27 pages was given a grade E. The student in question had filled the entire length of their 11-page answer booklet, as well as four 4-page extension booklets.



This was also confirmed by a research study conducted by Cambridge Assessment researchers who found that students who wrote longer answers in their A levels did enjoy any benefit over those who did not. The researchers found that writing more than 1,300 words in an A-level English literature exam does not necessarily result in a higher grade.



The research was done to determine the ideal length of a GCSE English Literature essay and it was found that while students should not write too little, they should also not write too much.



The researchers, analysed data from the OCR A-Level English literature exam in 2016, and also found that one student in 2016 achieved grade A with two answers which were only three pages long.



