"Literacy Ambassadors": Madhya Pradesh Classes 9-10 Students To Teach Non-Literate Adults

The Madhya Pradesh government is empowering its students as "literacy ambassadors." In a social media post on X, the Ministry of Education, Government of India stated that the ULLAS - Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram scheme, Classes 9 to 12 students will teach four non-literate persons and help them prepare for the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Assessment Test (FLNAT).

The ULLAS - Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram, also known as the New India Literacy Programme (NILP), is a centrally sponsored initiative that aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. According to the central government, the scheme aims to empower adults aged 15 and above from all backgrounds who missed formal schooling, helping them integrate into society and contribute to the nation's growth.

The programme focuses on imparting functional literacy including reading, writing, and numeracy skills, and enriches learners with critical life skills, fostering lifelong learning, the official document stated.

According to the Census 2011, India faces a significant literacy challenge, with 25.76 crore non-literate individuals in the 15 years and above age group, comprising 9.08 crore males and 16.68 crore females, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) reported.

As per official information, implemented through volunteerism, ULLAS promotes social responsibility and a sense of duty 'Kartavya Bodh'.

With schools serving as the unit for the implementation of the scheme, training, orientations, and workshops of volunteers are organised through face-to-face mode. All material and resources are provided digitally for easy access to registered volunteers through easily accessible digital modes.