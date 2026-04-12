Limit On Fee Hike, No Forced Purchase, No New Uniforms For 5 Years In Noida Schools

Private schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar can no longer compel students to purchase books, uniforms, shoes or other items from specific vendors, according to a report by the Press Trust of India (PTI). The report stated that the schools have to limit fee hikes to 7.23 per cent for the 2026-27 academic session, as decided after a review meeting of the District Fee Regulatory Committee.

The decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by District Magistrate Medha Roopam under provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Self-Financed Independent Schools (Fee Regulation) Act, 2018, the statement said. The official statement stated that schools will not compel students to purchase books, uniforms, shoes or other items from specific vendors, and should encourage the use of NCERT books for teaching and learning.

The administration has also prohibited schools from changing uniforms within a continuous period of five academic years. Any proposed change will require prior approval from the District Fee Regulatory Committee. Schools are also directed not to alter prescribed textbooks every year and to upload details of fee hikes on their official websites.

The committee has approved a fee hike of 7.23 per cent for the 2026-27 session. To facilitate complaints, a dedicated email ID, feecommitteegbn@gmail.com, has been issued, allowing parents and stakeholders to report violations related to fee hikes or other irregularities.

The committee has outlined penalties for violations, including a fine of up to Rs. 1 lakh and refund of excess fees for the first offence, a fine of Rs 5 lakh for the second offence, and for a third violation, recommendation for withdrawal of school recognition along with other punitive measures, according to PTI.

The statement further said schools operating swimming pools must obtain necessary permissions, no-objection certificates and annual registrations from competent authorities. Institutions must also appoint male coaches for boys and female coaches for girls where such facilities exist.

All schools in the district are directed to ensure strict compliance with these guidelines, failing which strict action will be taken and the management will be held responsible, as per the report.