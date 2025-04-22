Historic 179-Year-Old University Considers Closure Due To Budget Shortfall

Limestone University, a Christian university in Gaffney, South Carolina, said on April 16, 2025, that it is facing dire financial problems that will force it to stop offering classes on its campus. The university, established in 1845 as the first women's college in South Carolina, currently needs an urgent injection of $6 million in funds to continue teaching on its campus beyond the present semester. Without this funding, the Board of Trustees will be forced to consider going entirely online or closing the institution altogether. A final determination is set for April 22, 2025.

The university has initiated "The Next 175" fundraising campaign, seeking to raise $20 million to stabilise finances and provide long-term sustainability. The potential closure would affect around 1,000 students and close to 300 faculty members, greatly impacting the local economy and community.

"Limestone remains committed to our students, and we will work directly with current students to help them identify the best path to successfully complete their educational journey," said Randall Richardson, Chair of the Limestone University Board of Trustees. "We are reaching out separately to students with information regarding options to continue their education."

While full closure remains a risk, the institution is considering a scenario that would discontinue all in-person academic operations and all other activities, including athletics, in Gaffney. The fully online model would effectively end the traditional college campus experience.

"The Board's priority is to preserve the Limestone mission of education and service on our campus in addition to online. But without this financial lifeline, we will have no choice but to move all operations online, which means closing our physical campus," said Richardson. The 179-year-old institution aims to maintain online degree programmes. The online portion of the institution has seen strong growth and could support long-term stability.