Last Opportunity For Foreign Medical Graduates To Collect Their Pass Certificates

The National Board of Examinations In Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released a notification advising the Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) to collect their Pass Certificates by August 30, 2024. Candidates who are declared qualified in Foreign Medical Graduate Examinations (FMGE) conducted by the NBEMS are issued FMGE pass certificates after in-person verification of identity and documents prescribed towards eligibility for examination.

The board had extended the date for the collection of pass certificate from August 6 to August 30 as many candidates had failed to collect their certificates even by the last date. All such qualified and eligible candidates are required to seek prior appointment from NBEMS to collect their FMGE pass certificate by sending a request at the Communication Web portal (CWP) of NBEMS.

An official notification by the NBEMS reads, "All such candidates of FMGE conducted upto June 2023 session and were declared qualified in them but have not collected their FMGE pass certificates from NBEMS were given a LAST OPPORTUNITY to collect the same latest by February 28, 2024, vide NBEMS notice dated 17.10.2023. It has been observed that some candidates have failed to collect their FMGE pass certificates even by 28.02.2024. Candidature of all such candidates was cancelled by NBEMS for respective FMGE qualified. Subsequently, some candidates have represented before NBEMS for being given another opportunity to collect their FMGE pass certificates."

"All such FMGE qualified candidates who have failed to collect their FMGE pass certificates in response to NBEMS notice dated 17.10.2023 are being given another opportunity to collect the same latest by August 30, 2024. Further, the last date for collection of FMGE pass certificate for December 2023 session is also extended from August 6, 2024 to August 30, 2024," added the notice.

Around 22 per cent candidates qualified in the latest Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) 2023. Nearly 78 per cent students who pursued medical education from abroad have failed the exam. The pass percentage in the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination has always remained relatively low.