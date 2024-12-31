Last Date To Register For IIT Delhi's PhD Programme In Energy And Sustainability To Close Today

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has launched a PhD programme in Energy and Sustainability at its new international campus in Abu Dhabi. The programme will begin with its first cohort in January 2025. Candidates who wish to apply for the course can visit the official website of IIT Delhi for detailed information. Details of the application process, eligibility criteria, project topics, selection process, and the portal for submitting applications are available at: https://abudhabi.iitd.ac.in/ph.d_admissions



The last date for online applications is December 31, 2024. Interviews will follow shortly and selected candidates will be expected to join by the last week of January 2025. The course will comprise frontline topics for their doctoral dissertation, addressing global challenges related to technology and management of the energy transition and environmental sustainability.

The PhD program in the area of Energy and Sustainability will focus on addressing cutting-edge problems related to reaching NetZero targets. This includes research on renewable energy, sustainable process engineering, decarbonization, process intensification, microgrids and power distribution in the evolving energy landscape, and the use of AI and data science for aiding in the energy transition.



Selection of candidates will be done based on a comprehensive selection process on academic merit, qualifying examination scores, relevant experience, and interviews.



The application fee has been waived for the first cohort of applicants seeking admission for January 2025 start date. Full tuition waivers and generous monthly scholarships, both for UAE nationals and international students, are available for students who qualify in the selection process.



IIT Delhi had earlier launched a MTech programme in Energy Transition and Sustainability in January 2024, and two BTech programmes in Computer Science and Engineering, and Energy Engineering, respectively, in September 2024.

