Last Date To Change Second Paper Option For GATE 2024 To End Tomorrow, Check Details

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) will close the window for adding a second paper option without a late fee or changing the second paper option on November 17, 2023 for the Graduate Aptitude Test In Engineering (GATE) 2024. Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official website to add a new second paper or make changes in the existing one.

The institute had earlier added a new two paper combination for the Graduate Aptitude Test In Engineering (GATE) 2024. Those opting to appear in two test papers should have a primary choice and the second test paper should be chosen from the allowed combinations.

As per official information, candidates can add a new second paper at the regular application fee and can also change the second paper without paying any fees. The option to change the paper combination can be exercised only once for each applicable till November 17, 2023.

The modifications in GATE 2024 application forms can be conducted from November 18 to 24, 2023. The admit cards will be available from January 3, 2024. The GATE 2024 exams will be held from February 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2024. The answer keys will be available on the application portal by February 21, 2024. The results for the GATE 2024 exam will be announced on March 16, 2024.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level exam that assesses candidates for comprehensive understanding in various undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture, and Humanities. The exam is being organised by Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru