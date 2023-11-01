Last Date To Apply For E-Masters In Cyber Security At IIT Kanpur To End Soon

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is inviting final round applications for admission to e-Masters in Cyber Security. The programme aims to create next generation of Cyber Security professionals who will be trained by industry experts for combating the evolving threat of cyber crime.

The last date to apply for the programme is November 3, 2023.

The selection to the programme is based on academic and professional background along with screening being conducted from test and interview. The admissions do not require any GATE score.

The official website of the institute mentions that the course has been launched to counter the growing number of cyber attacks on information systems, critical infrastructures, and personal devices. "The Masters programme in Cybersecurity has been designed to offer online education, equipping the candidates with the latest tools, technologies, and concepts in the field," the information on the website reads.

The modules in the course will include Introduction to Cryptography, Operating System Principles, Computer Networking I, Introduction to Application Security, Mobile Security, and Critical Infrastructure Security, Computer Networking II, Introduction to Linear Algebra Introduction to Web Security, Network Security and Defenses Machine Learning for Cyber Security, Introduction to Hardware Security Embedded and Cyber Physical Systems, and IoT Security Advanced Topics in Cryptography and Advanced Critical Infrastructure Security.

The course will be held in online LIVE session and will be delivered through AI-powered system. Live interaction classes will be held as per the faculty availability.

Eligibility

A candidate having a bachelors degree or a Masters Degree in the relevant discipline (Computer Science/Information Technology/MCA, etc) with at least 55 per cent marks or 5.5/10 CPI is eligible to apply. Candidates with a minimum of 2 years of work experience in relevant field with coding knowledge will be preferred.

Fees

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,500 during the registration process. The total fees of the course is Rs 8 lakh.