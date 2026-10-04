KVS-NVS Teacher Recruitment: OBC Candidates Face Rejection Over Certificate Date

KVS-NVS Teacher Recruitment 2025: Candidates applying for teaching and non-teaching posts in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) are facing issues over the validity date of their Other Backward Classes-Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL) certificates.

The recruitment notification specifies that the OBC-NCL certificate must have been issued between January 1, 2025, and the last date of application, December 4, 2025.

The requirement is part of the eligibility conditions mentioned in the official KVS-NVS Recruitment Notification 01/2025, issued on November 13, 2025. The notification states that the cut-off date for determining eligibility criteria, including age, educational qualifications and experience, is December 4, 2025.

Why is the OBC-NCL Certificate Date Important?

According to the notification, candidates claiming OBC-NCL reservation must submit the prescribed certificate from the appropriate issuing authority, with the date of issue falling between January 1, 2025, and the application deadline. Candidates whose certificates do not meet this requirement can face rejection during document verification, even if they have qualified in the recruitment examination.

The notification further clarifies that OBC candidates belonging to the creamy layer are not eligible for OBC reservation benefits and must apply under the General category. It also states that only communities included in the Central Government's OBC list will be considered under OBC-NCL.

Thus, candidates seeking OBC-NCL benefits in the KVS-NVS recruitment must meet both the category and certificate-date requirements prescribed in the notification.

Over 15,000 Teaching And Non-Teaching Vacancies

The official notification states that KVS and NVS were recruiting for various teaching and non-teaching posts. The vacancy details include PGTs, TGTs, PRTs, principals, vice-principals and several non-teaching positions. The notification also specifies category-wise vacancies, including OBC-NCL seats.