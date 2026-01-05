KVS, NVS Admit Card 2025 Out Soon? Check Official Dates & Download Links Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release admit cards for the recruitment of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) exam.

The exam will be conducted on January 10 and 11. Candidates can visit the official website to download the admit card.

Tier 1 examination:

For Primary Teachers, Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Lab Attendant posts

January 10, 2026

Morning shift: 9.30 am to 11.30 pm

Afternoon shift: 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm

Tier 2 Examination:

For Assistant Commissioner, Principal, Vice Principal, Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Librarian, Administrative Officer, Finance Officer, Junior Translator, Assistant Engineer, Assistant Section Officer, Senior Secretariat Assistant, Stenographer Grade 1, and Stenographer Grade II.

January 11, 2026

Morning and evening shift

The city intimidation list for the examination has already been released by the CBSE on its official website.

Steps to download hall tickets: