KVS, NVS Admit Card 2025 Out Soon? Check Official Dates & Download Links Here

How To Download KVS NVS Admit Cards From Official Website
- CBSE to release KVS and NVS recruitment admit cards soon for 2026 exam
- Exam dates set for January 10 and 11 with morning and afternoon shifts
- Tier 1 exam covers Primary Teachers and Junior Secretariat Assistant posts
New Delhi:
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release admit cards for the recruitment of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) exam.
The exam will be conducted on January 10 and 11. Candidates can visit the official website to download the admit card.
Tier 1 examination:
- For Primary Teachers, Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Lab Attendant posts
- January 10, 2026
- Morning shift: 9.30 am to 11.30 pm
- Afternoon shift: 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm
Tier 2 Examination:
- For Assistant Commissioner, Principal, Vice Principal, Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Librarian, Administrative Officer, Finance Officer, Junior Translator, Assistant Engineer, Assistant Section Officer, Senior Secretariat Assistant, Stenographer Grade 1, and Stenographer Grade II.
- January 11, 2026
- Morning and evening shift
The city intimidation list for the examination has already been released by the CBSE on its official website.
Steps to download hall tickets:
- Visit the official website
- Navigate to KVS, NVS recruitment 2025
- Login using registration number
- Download the admit card and save it for the future.