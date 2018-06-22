KUPGCET 2018 Results Declared @ Kupgcet.com; Check Now Kakatiya University has released the KUPGCET 2018 result on the official website of the exam.

Share EMAIL PRINT KUPGCET 2018 Results Declared @ Kupgcet.com; Check Now KUPGCET 2018 Results: Kakatiya University has released the



The filling and submission of online application forms of KUPGCET commenced on April 20, 2018 and May 10 was the last date for filling and submission of online application forms.

KUPGCET Result 2018: How to check KUPGCET Result 2018 Declared @ Kupgcet.com; Check Now

The candidates who have appeared for KUPGCET 2018 entrance examination may follow these steps to check their results:



Step One : Go to the official website of KUPGCET 2018, kupgcet.com

Step Two : Click on the link "KUPGCET-2018 RESULT" from the homepage

Step Three: On next page, login with your User ID or Mobile number and Date of Birth details

Step Four : Click login

Step Five : Check your results



Click here for more





: Kakatiya University has released the KUPGCET 2018 result on the official website of the exam. Kakatiya University Common Entrance Tests-2018 (KUPGCET-2018) is conducted for admission into various Post Graduate (PG) or PG Diploma and 5-Year Integrated M.Sc Courses being offered in University, Constituent, and Affiliated Colleges under the jurisdiction of Kakatiya University and Satavahana University for the academic year 2018-19. KUPGCET 2018 exams were held on May 29, 30 and june 1, 2, 4 and 5.The filling and submission of online application forms of KUPGCET commenced on April 20, 2018 and May 10 was the last date for filling and submission of online application forms.The candidates who have appeared for KUPGCET 2018 entrance examination may follow these steps to check their results: Step One : Go to the official website of KUPGCET 2018, kupgcet.comStep Two : Click on the link "KUPGCET-2018 RESULT" from the homepageStep Three: On next page, login with your User ID or Mobile number and Date of Birth detailsStep Four : Click loginStep Five : Check your resultsClick here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter