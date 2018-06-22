KUPGCET 2018 Results Declared @ Kupgcet.com; Check Now

The filling and submission of online application forms of KUPGCET commenced on April 20, 2018 and May 10 was the last date for filling and submission of online application forms.
KUPGCET Result 2018: How to check
KUPGCET Result 2018 Declared @ Kupgcet.com; Check Now
The candidates who have appeared for KUPGCET 2018 entrance examination may follow these steps to check their results:
Step One : Go to the official website of KUPGCET 2018, kupgcet.com
Step Two : Click on the link "KUPGCET-2018 RESULT" from the homepage
Step Three: On next page, login with your User ID or Mobile number and Date of Birth details
Step Four : Click login
Step Five : Check your results
