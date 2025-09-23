Kolkata Schools Closed Two Days Ahead Of Puja Vacation Due To Heavy Rainfall

The West Bengal government on Tuesday announced the early closure of state-run schools ahead of the scheduled Durga Puja vacation, following heavy rainfall that flooded Kolkata and surrounding areas, disrupted traffic, and brought daily life to a standstill.

Following Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's appeal to avoid waterlogged areas and her directive to prioritise student safety, Education Minister Bratya Basu announced that all state-run schools and higher educational institutions would remain closed on September 24 and 25.

"An unprecedented disaster situation has arisen in the state. Acting on the advice of the Hon'ble Chief Minister, and to protect students from possible accidents, it has been decided to close all schools and higher education institutions tomorrow and the day after," Basu posted on X.

He added that with official Puja holidays beginning on September 26, the festive break would effectively start from Wednesday.

Basu also urged teachers and staff to carry out essential duties from home. Extending his greetings for the upcoming Sharadiya festival, he expressed condolences to families of those who lost their lives in the rain-related incidents.

At least seven people died in electrocution cases as the city reeled under record showers. Some neighbourhoods received more than 330 mm of rainfall within a few hours, with most areas recording upwards of 250 mm.

The downpour also caused severe disruption at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, where at least 30 flights were cancelled. Roads across the city remained inundated, triggering massive traffic snarls and forcing thousands indoors.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that a low-pressure system over the northeast Bay of Bengal is likely to bring more rain in the coming days across South Bengal districts, keeping the administration on high alert.