Kolkata School Bans Pool Car For Nursery Kids A reputed school in the city has decided to ban unescorted pool cars of nursery students from next month, urging parents to personally drop and pick up their kids.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Kolkata School La Martiniere For Girls Bans Pool Car For Nursery Kids Kolkata: A reputed school in the city has decided to ban unescorted pool cars of nursery students from next month, urging parents to personally drop and pick up their kids. In a notice to the parents, the principal of La Martiniere for Girls, Rupkatha Sarkar, said the use of pool cars for nursery kids will be barred from January 16, 2018 and the father or mother or any other family member will be required to drop and pick up their child.



"Either the mother or father of the child will drop her and pick her up from January 16, next year," Ms Sarkar said.



If the parents arrange for a car to ferry more than one child, each of them should be accompanied by a family member, she said.



Every escort must carry an authorisation letter with attested signature and photograph as identity proof, the notice signed by Sarkar said.



She also asked the guardians to cooperate with the authorities of the school as the decision was taken to ensure safety and security of the children.



Schools have been tightening safety norms in the wake of alleged cases of sexual abuse reported from two institutes here.



Read also:



Pre-School Teaching Impacts Academic Success, Social Skills Among Young Children



How To Select A Preschool For Your Child; 5 Points To Consider



Click here for more





(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



A reputed school in the city has decided to ban unescorted pool cars of nursery students from next month, urging parents to personally drop and pick up their kids. In a notice to the parents, the principal of La Martiniere for Girls, Rupkatha Sarkar, said the use of pool cars for nursery kids will be barred from January 16, 2018 and the father or mother or any other family member will be required to drop and pick up their child."Either the mother or father of the child will drop her and pick her up from January 16, next year," Ms Sarkar said.If the parents arrange for a car to ferry more than one child, each of them should be accompanied by a family member, she said.Every escort must carry an authorisation letter with attested signature and photograph as identity proof, the notice signed by Sarkar said.She also asked the guardians to cooperate with the authorities of the school as the decision was taken to ensure safety and security of the children.Schools have been tightening safety norms in the wake of alleged cases of sexual abuse reported from two institutes here.Click here for more Education News