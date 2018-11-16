KMAT Kerala 2019: Online Application Going On for MBA Entrance Examination; Details Inside

KMAT Kerala 2019: Online Application Going On for MBA Entrance Examination

KMAT 2019: KMAT Kerala Entrance Examination for admission to MBA programme from the academic year 2019-20 will be conducted on February 17, 2019. KMAT is conducted by Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) under the supervision of Admission Supervisory Committee (ASC). The application process for KMAT has begun and will end in January.

Students seeking admission in an MBA programme in Kerala will have to appear and qualify in CAT, CMAT or KMAT. MAT scores are not accepted for admission to MBA programme in Kerala.

The application process for KMAT 2019 will conclude on January 31, 2019 at 5:00 pm. Students can apply for the entrance examination on www.kmatkerala.in website. The application fee prescribed for general category student is Rs. 1000 and Rs. 750 for SC/ST students.

Any student with a bachelor's degree in any discipline is eligible to apply. Those who are studying for last year degree course and are awaiting their results may also apply for the KMAT Kerala Entrance Examination 2019.

The exam will be conducted at exam centres in different centres in Kerala, Union Territory of Lakshadweep, Chennai, Mangalore, Bangalore and Coimbatore. If the number of students opting for centres in Chennai, Mangalore, Bangalore and Coimbatore is less than 100, then ASC may allot exam centres in a nearby location.

