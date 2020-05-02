Kerala State Higher Education Council Releases Online Study Material For Students

Kerala State Higher Education Council has a dedicated portal in www.kshec.kerala.gov.in.

In order to help the students access study materials during the time of a crisis the Kerala State Higher Education Council has a dedicated portal in www.kshec.kerala.gov.in where online study material is available. These materials are developed by faculty members of different colleges on various courses in undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

The Council has also made available the links of government's digital learning resources on its website for the students to access these websites easily.

"In light of the outbreak of Corona virus (COVID-19), and with the country in a lockdown and with the government's call for adopting preventive measures and maintaining social distancing, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a list of initiatives by which the academic community can utilise their time productively by engaging in online learning and teaching," it has said.

In order to expand the repository, it has asked university teachers to contribute online study materials.

So far the Council has released the e-contents of various subjects of University of Calicut, Kerala University, MG University, Kannur University, Christ College Irinjalakuda and St.Theresa's College (Autonomous) Ernakulam.

Meanwhile, Kerala education department had informed a COVID-19 related high-power committee that it is ready to conduct the annual SSLC and Plus Two examinations one week after the lockdown has been lifted on May 3. Kerala had postponed the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC or class 10) and Plus Two (or class 12) examinations in view to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state.

