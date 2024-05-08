Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2024 To Be Declared At 3pm, Scorecards At 4pm

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is set to announce the results of Class 10 exam for 2024 today. Once available, students can check their results by visiting the official websites.

Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2024: Websites To Check

The result and scorecards can be accessed on these websites - pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

The announcement will be made by General Education Minister V Sivankutty in a press conference at 3pm. He will also share various details, including the overall pass percentage, list of toppers, district performance, number of students achieving distinction or an A+ grade, and the performance analysis of government schools. The link to access scorecards will be active at 4pm.

The Kerala Board SSLC 10th Result 2024 scorecards will contain details such as the student's name, registration number, school name, date of birth, gender, subject-wise marks, and the pass/fail status.

Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2024: Steps To Access Scorecards

Visit the official websites - pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

Select the result link provided.

Input credentials like roll number and date of birth.

Check and download the result.

Last year witnessed a remarkable 99.7% pass rate for exams conducted from March 9 to 29.

In 2023, 419,362 regular students participated in the exams, with 213,801 boys and 205,561 girls. The overall pass rate was an impressive 99.70%. A total of 2,581 schools achieved a 100% pass rate, including 951 government schools, 1,191 aided schools, and 439 unaided schools.

Additionally, 68,604 students secured the prestigious A+ grade, with Mallapuram district leading with 4,856 A+ achievers.