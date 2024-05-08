Advertisement
Kerala SSLC 10th Results 2024: 99.69% Students Clear Exam, Check Steps To Access Scorecards

Kerala 10th Results 2024 :The announcement was made by General Education Minister V Sivankutty during a press conference at 3pm.

Kerala 10th Results 2024: A total of 71,831 candidates received A+ Grade for all subjects.

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has declared the results for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 exams of 2024. A total of 99.69 per cent of students have successfully cleared the exam.  A total of 71,831 candidates received A+ Grade for all subjects.

Students will be required to enter their registration number and date of birth to log in to access mark sheets.

Kerala SSLC Result 2024: Steps To Check 

  • Go to official websites like pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, and results.kite.kerala.gov.in.
  • Select the result link provided on the website.
  • Input required credentials, such as roll number and date of birth.
  • Check and download the result.

    • Kerala SSLC Result 2024: Year Wise Pass Percentages

  • 2024: 99.69%
  • 2023: 99.70%
  • 2022: 99.26%
  • 2021: 99.47%
  • 2020: 98.82%

    • The scorecard available on the official website is a 'provisional marksheet'. Students will have to obtain the original marksheets and other documents from their respective schools.

    A total of 4.27 lakh students, comprising 2.17 lakh boys and 2.09 lakh girls, took the examinations.

    In the previous year, 99.7% of students had passed the exam held from March 9 to 29, with around 4.19 lakh students appearing in the exam.

    Kerala Plus Two Results on May 9

    The result for Kerala Plus Two higher secondary and vocational higher secondary examinations will be announced at 3 pm on May 9.

