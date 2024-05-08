Kerala SSLC 10th Results 2024: 99.69% Students Clear Exam, Check Steps To Access Scorecards

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has declared the results for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 exams of 2024. A total of 99.69 per cent of students have successfully cleared the exam. A total of 71,831 candidates received A+ Grade for all subjects.

The announcement was made by General Education Minister V Sivankutty during a press conference at 3pm.

Students will be required to enter their registration number and date of birth to log in to access mark sheets.

Kerala SSLC Result 2024: Steps To Check

Go to official websites like pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, and results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

Select the result link provided on the website.

Input required credentials, such as roll number and date of birth.

Check and download the result.

Kerala SSLC Result 2024: Year Wise Pass Percentages

2024: 99.69%

2023: 99.70%

2022: 99.26%

2021: 99.47%

2020: 98.82%

The scorecard available on the official website is a 'provisional marksheet'. Students will have to obtain the original marksheets and other documents from their respective schools.

A total of 4.27 lakh students, comprising 2.17 lakh boys and 2.09 lakh girls, took the examinations.

In the previous year, 99.7% of students had passed the exam held from March 9 to 29, with around 4.19 lakh students appearing in the exam.

Kerala Plus Two Results on May 9

The result for Kerala Plus Two higher secondary and vocational higher secondary examinations will be announced at 3 pm on May 9.