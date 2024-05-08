Kerala SSLC 10th Results 2024: 99.69% Students Clear Exam, Check Steps To Access Scorecards

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has declared the results for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 exams of 2024. A total of 99.69 per cent of students have successfully cleared the exam. A total of 71,831 candidates received A+ Grade for all subjects.
The announcement was made by General Education Minister V Sivankutty during a press conference at 3pm.
Students will be required to enter their registration number and date of birth to log in to access mark sheets.
Kerala SSLC Result 2024: Steps To Check
Kerala SSLC Result 2024: Year Wise Pass Percentages
The scorecard available on the official website is a 'provisional marksheet'. Students will have to obtain the original marksheets and other documents from their respective schools.
A total of 4.27 lakh students, comprising 2.17 lakh boys and 2.09 lakh girls, took the examinations.
In the previous year, 99.7% of students had passed the exam held from March 9 to 29, with around 4.19 lakh students appearing in the exam.
Kerala Plus Two Results on May 9
The result for Kerala Plus Two higher secondary and vocational higher secondary examinations will be announced at 3 pm on May 9.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world