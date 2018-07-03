Kerala Sanctions Two Additional Seats Per Course In Colleges, Universities For Transgender Students

Kerala sanctioned 2 additional seats for transgender students in all courses in colleges and universities

Kerala government's Higher Education Department has sanctioned two additional seats for admission of transgender students in all courses in universities and affiliated arts and science colleges in the state. The government order, which is being lauded a progressive step towards inclusive education, has come after the Social Justice Department has recommended and forwarded a request for issuing a special order for reserving seats for transgender students.

"Social Justice Department has recommended and forwarded the request for issuing special order for reserving seats for Transgender Students for various courses in Universities and affiliated Arts and Science Colleges," the government order said.

"Due to societal issues", according to the order, "these students often have to discontinue their studies or to join other academic institutions after an academic year or after the admission process is closed".

"In the above circumstances, Government are pleased sanction two additional seats in all courses in Universities and affiliated Arts and Science Colleges exclusively for admitting transgender students subject to the fulfillment of qualification," said the order.

The order has been issued to Director of Collegiate Education and also to registrars of various state universities, including Kerala, Mahathma Gandhi, CUSAT, Calicut, Kannur, Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit and Thunchathezhuthchan Malayalam Universities.

Queerala, an organisation of Malayali LGBTIQ people lauded the move as a 'major step towards inclusive education'.

"Higher Education Department of Kerala issues a GO (government order) asking all Higher Educational Institutions in the state to reserve two seats, for all courses across colleges and Universities , for Transgender Students. A few transgender students, who had applied for various courses in Ernakulam Maharajas College, couldn't get through the merit based admission process. They then approached the state Social Justice Department, which along with other departments initiated this major step towards inclusive education," Queerala said in a Facebook post.

