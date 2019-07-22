Kerala Rains: School, College Holiday Announced In These Districts

Kerala Rains: School holiday has been announced for Tuesday in Malappuram, Kasaragod and Kannur

As heavy rains continued to pound North Kerala, district authorities in Kannur, Malappuram and Kasargod today evening announced holiday for Tuesday in educational institutions. Earlier in the morning, holiday was announced for classes to be held on Monday for school and educational institutions in Kannur, Kasargod and parts of Kottayam due to heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, five people lost their lives Monday as heavy rains continued to pound North Kerala and over 300 persons were shifted to relief camps in the state as the South West Monsoon intensified, reported Press Trust of India.

All the five deaths reported Monday were due to drowning.

The Malappuram district collector in a release said holiday has been announced for tomorrow in all educational institutions, including professional colleges, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Anganwadi and Madrasas. The release also said the examinations will happen as scheduled earlier.

A Red alert (very heavy rains) has been sounded in Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts till Tuesday.

With the South West Monsoon gaining strength in the state since July 18, 10 deaths have been reported so far, Kerala State Disaster Management sources said.

Twenty seven relief camps have been opened in the state, in which 348 persons have taken shelter.

The Met office said strong winds from the Western direction with speeds reaching 40-50 kmph was likely along and off the Kerala coast. The sea condition would be rough to very rough, it said Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.

Due to heavy rainfall, shutters of four dams were opened earlier. The state government has set up scores of relief camps across the state.

In order to control the rising water, which is nearing the full capacity due to heavy rainfall, two shutters of Malankara dam situated in Idukki and nine shutters of Bhuthathankettu in Ernakulam district and one shutter each of Kallarkutty and Pamba dams were opened on the morning on July 19.

Click here for more Education News



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.