Kerala HSCAP Plus One Trial Allotment 2026 Out, Here's How to Check Status

The Kerala Higher Secondary Centralized Admission Process (HSCAP) has released the Kerala HSCAP Trial Allotment 2026 for Plus One admissions. Students who applied through the Single Window System (SWS) can now check their tentative allotment status on the official portal. The trial allotment gives applicants an early idea of the school and course they may receive based on their preferences and academic performance. However, authorities have clarified that this is only a preview and not the final allotment list.

What Is Kerala HSCAP Trial Allotment?

The Kerala HSCAP Trial Allotment 2026 helps students understand their admission chances before the actual allotment process begins. It allows candidates to review the likely school and course combinations available to them based on the options submitted during registration.

Another important benefit of the trial allotment is that it gives students a final opportunity to make corrections in their applications. Applicants can edit personal details, rearrange preferences, add new school choices, or remove unwanted options before the final allotment process starts.

Students should note that the correction window will remain open only until June 10, 2026, at 5:00 PM. No modifications will be accepted after the deadline.

Direct Link To Check

How to Check Kerala HSCAP Trial Allotment 2026 Status?

Visit the official HSCAP website at hscap.kerala.gov.in.

Click on the "Candidate Login - SWS" option.

Enter the application number, password, and captcha code.

Click on the "Trial Results" link.

The tentative allotment details will appear on the screen.

Download or print the result for future reference.

How to Edit Plus One Application After Trial Allotment?

Students who wish to make changes in their application can do so through the candidate portal. After logging in, they should select the "Edit Application" option and update their preferences or correct any errors in the submitted information.

After making changes, candidates must click "Save & Confirm". Without final confirmation, the updated details will not be considered for the admission process.

What Happens After the Trial Allotment?

The trial allotment does not guarantee admission. The actual seat allocation will be announced through the First Allotment List on June 15, 2026. Students are advised to carefully review their trial result, make necessary corrections, and finalize their options before the deadline.