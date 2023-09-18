Kerala Board Exams 2024: SSLC, HSE Dates Released, Details Inside

The Kerala plus two model exams will be held in two sessions

The schedule for the Kerala Higher Secondary Examination (HSC) and Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations in 2024 has been released. Class 12 board exams will commence on March 1, while the SSLC examination is set for March 4, according to the official timetable released by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE).

The SSLC exam will be conducted between 9.30am and 11.15am, with some subjects extending until 12.15pm. On January 22, the practical exam evaluation for Kerala HSE is scheduled to begin. Exams for subjects without practicals are scheduled from 9.30am to 12.15pm. Examinations with practicals, except for Biology and Music, will occur from 9.30am to 11.45am. Biology and Music exams will take place from 9.30am to 11.55am.

The Kerala plus two model exams will be held in two sessions, one in the morning and another in the afternoon, from February 15 to February 21. The Kerala SSLC model exams are also scheduled to take place from February 19 to 23.

