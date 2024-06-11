Kerala Engineering, Pharmacy Exams Answer Key Out, Check Details Here

KEAM Answer Key 2024: Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examination (CEE) has released answer keys of Kerala engineering and pharmacy examinations 2024. Candidates can check key by visiting cee.kerala.gov.in. The computer based exams were held from June 5 to June 10 at different centres in the Kerala, Mumbai, Delhi and Dubai.

Steps To Download Answer Key For Kerala Engineering And Pharmacy Exams

Go to official website, cee.kerala.gov.in .

Open homepage, go to the latest notifications section

Click on KEAM Answer Key 2024.

Open the PDF, download it.

KEAM Answer Key 2024: Rs 100 Per Question To Raise Complaint

The official notification reads: "Complaints regarding the answer key, if any, may be forwarded to the commissioner for entrance examinations along with supporting documents and fee of Rs 100 per question by way of DD drawn in favour of the commissioner for entrance examinations, payable at Thiruvananthapuram, by post or hand delivery so as to reach the office on or before June 13, 5 pm."

If the complaint filed is found to be genuine, the fee remitted for that question will be refunded. Complaints received after the stipulated time and without requisite fee will not be considered under any circumstances, according to the notice.

However, complaints received via e-mail and fax will not be considered. The bank account number, name of bank and branch, IFSC should also be written for refund.