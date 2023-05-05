Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Exam Results To Be Declared Next Week. Check Details

Last year, the Karnataka SSLC exam result was published on May 15. (Representational)

The Karnataka School Examinations and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is expected to announce the 2023 Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or class 10 exam result next week. Once the result is declared, candidates will be able to check it on the official website of the state board.

The 2023 SSLC exams were held between March 30 and April 15.

The Secretary of KSEAB, M Revanasiddappa, told Careers360 that the result will most likely be announced on May 8. He said that the board is holding a meeting tomorrow to make a decision regarding the result. “But we can say that it is 90 per cent confirmed that the results will be released on May 8,” the official added.

How to check SSLC 2023 result.

Step – 1 Visit the official website of KSEAB.

Step – 2 On the homepage, a link will be made available once the results are out. Click on the SSLC result link.

Step – 3 Enter your registration number, date of birth, and other required details to login.

Step – 4 The result will be displayed on your screen.

Step – 5 Check all the information properly and download the e-mark sheet for future reference.

Last year, the Karnataka SSLC exam result was published on May 15. The pass percentage in the class 10 exams last year was 85.63. The pass percentage of girls was 90.29 per cent and that of boys was 81.3 per cent.

Students are advised to regularly check the official KSEAB website for any update on the exam result. The board also notifies students about the result declaration through an SMS sent to registered mobile numbers.