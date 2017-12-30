Karnataka Government Makes Kannada Language Compulsory In Schools From 2018-2019

In the coming academic session, 2018-2019, Kannada language will be compulsory in schools from class 1 in Karnataka. Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Tanveer Sait, made the announcement on Friday. The language learning will be compulsory in all schools including central boards like CBSE, CISCE and private ones. According to the new norm, there will be no Kannada language examination in the first three years. Exams will be conducted from Class 4. If any student from outside the State joins Class 4, then he or she will not have to write the exam for three years, till Class 6, quotes the Hindu.In July 2017, the State government came up with his decision and it was expected that the State anthem 'Nada Geethe' will also be made compulsory in schools statewide.In a series of tweets, which have also been retweeted by the Karnataka Education Minister Tanveer Sait, it has been stated that schools which fail to implement teaching Kannada as a subject will face disaffiliation.In response to this, then, the government said it is yet to finalise on the pattern for the State anthem; there are five patterns and Department of Kannada and Culture, Karnataka State Government is yet to decide on the best one to ensure that the anthem is sung without mistakes and none is repeated.