Karnataka Education Department Launches AI Education For Class 9 Students

Karnataka Schools: The Department of School Education and Literacy, Karnataka, has launched Artificial Intelligence (AI) education for Class 9 students across 1,800 government high schools for the 2026-27 academic year. The state government has explained the initiative as aiming to expand digital capabilities across state's secondary institutions under the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF).

To deliver this specialised curriculum, the department has initiated the recruitment of qualified guest teachers responsible for instructing modules on AI fundamentals, Python Programming, Data Analytics, Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing (NLP), and Generative AI.

In addition to conducting hands-on pedagogical sessions, these guest faculty members will oversee student admissions, daily attendance, and academic evaluations within the programme framework, according to the official announcement.

In a social media post on X, the education department stated:

"For the 2026-27 academic year, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is being taught to 9th-grade students across 1,800 government high schools in the state under the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF)."

The state government further noted that steps have been taken to appoint guest teachers to conduct these classes. In accordance with the department's curriculum, they will teach subjects such as AI, Python programming, Data, Computer Vision, NLP, and Generative AI. Additionally, they will manage tasks related to student enrollment, attendance, and assessment.

In another notification released by the state authorities, enhancing clarity, fairness, and efficiency in teachers deployment, the Department of School Education and Literacy has published the draft notification for the 'Karnataka State Civil Services (Regulation of Transfer of Teachers) (Amendment) Rules-2026'.

Under these progressive regulatory amendments, teaching vacancies in Karnataka Public Schools (KPS) and other flagship educational institutions are designated as 'Critical Vacancies' to be filled on a top-priority basis.

Designed to simplify administrative procedures and eliminate ambiguities in the transfer mechanism, the draft rules ensure uninterrupted academic delivery at premier state institutions while inviting stakeholders and interested citizens to submit their suggestions and objections within the stipulated consultation window.