Karnataka Education Department Launches AI Education For Class 9 Students

Karnataka Schools: The Department of School Education and Literacy, Karnataka, has launched Artificial Intelligence (AI) education for Class 9 students across 1,800 government high schools for the 2026-27 academic year. The state government has explained the initiative as aiming to expand digital capabilities across state's secondary institutions under the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF).
To deliver this specialised curriculum, the department has initiated the recruitment of qualified guest teachers responsible for instructing modules on AI fundamentals, Python Programming, Data Analytics, Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing (NLP), and Generative AI.
In addition to conducting hands-on pedagogical sessions, these guest faculty members will oversee student admissions, daily attendance, and academic evaluations within the programme framework, according to the official announcement.
In a social media post on X, the education department stated:
"For the 2026-27 academic year, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is being taught to 9th-grade students across 1,800 government high schools in the state under the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF)."
2026-27ನೇ ಸಾಲಿನ National Skills Qualifications Framework-NSQF ಅಡಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ರಾಜ್ಯದ ಒಟ್ಟು 1,800 ಸರ್ಕಾರಿ ಪ್ರೌಢಶಾಲೆಗಳ 9ನೇ ತರಗತಿಯ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಕೃತಕ ಬುದ್ಧಿಮತ್ತೆ (AI) ಹೇಳಿಕೊಡಲಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ. ಇದನ್ನು ಬೋಧಿಸಲು ಅತಿಥಿ ಶಿಕ್ಷಕರ ನೇಮಕಕ್ಕೆ ಕ್ರಮ ತೆಗೆದುಕೊಳ್ಳಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಇಲಾಖೆಯ ಪಠ್ಯಕ್ರಮದಂತೆ AI, Python Programming, Data, Computer Vision, NLP, ಮತ್ತು Generative AI ವಿಷಯಗಳನ್ನು ಅವರು ಬೋಧಿಸಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಹಾಗೆಯೇ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳ ದಾಖಲಾತಿ, ಹಾಜರಾತಿ ಮತ್ತು ಮೌಲ್ಯಮಾಪನ ಕಾರ್ಯವನ್ನೂ ನಿರ್ವಹಿಸಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ. Expanding digital capabilities across state secondary institutions under the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF), the Department of School Education and Literacy has launched Artificial Intelligence (AI) education for Class 9 students across 1,800 government high schools for the 2026-27 academic year. To deliver this specialized curriculum, the department has initiated the recruitment of qualified guest teachers responsible for instructing modules on AI fundamentals, Python Programming, Data Analytics, Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing (NLP), and Generative AI. In addition to conducting hands-on pedagogical sessions, these guest faculty members will oversee student admissions, daily attendance, and academic evaluations within the program framework. #GovernmentSchoolsofKarnataka #ShalaShikshana #SkillEducation #AILearning #NSQFKarnataka #GovtSchools #ArtificialIntelligence— School Education & Literacy Department Karnataka (@ShalaShikshana) November 14, 2026
The state government further noted that steps have been taken to appoint guest teachers to conduct these classes. In accordance with the department's curriculum, they will teach subjects such as AI, Python programming, Data, Computer Vision, NLP, and Generative AI. Additionally, they will manage tasks related to student enrollment, attendance, and assessment.
In another notification released by the state authorities, enhancing clarity, fairness, and efficiency in teachers deployment, the Department of School Education and Literacy has published the draft notification for the 'Karnataka State Civil Services (Regulation of Transfer of Teachers) (Amendment) Rules-2026'.
Under these progressive regulatory amendments, teaching vacancies in Karnataka Public Schools (KPS) and other flagship educational institutions are designated as 'Critical Vacancies' to be filled on a top-priority basis.
Designed to simplify administrative procedures and eliminate ambiguities in the transfer mechanism, the draft rules ensure uninterrupted academic delivery at premier state institutions while inviting stakeholders and interested citizens to submit their suggestions and objections within the stipulated consultation window.