Karnataka DCET 2026 Round 1 Final Allotment Result Expected Today At 6 PM

Karnataka DCET Seat Allotment Result 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is expected to release the Karnataka DCET 2026 Round 1 Final Seat Allotment Result today, July 27, after 6:00 pm. Candidates can check their allotment status by logging in to the official KEA counselling portal.

The DCET counselling process is conducted for diploma holders seeking lateral entry admission into the second year of engineering and other professional courses offered by colleges across Karnataka.

Candidates who are allotted a seat in the first round should carefully read the instructions mentioned in their allotment letter. They must complete all admission formalities within the schedule announced by KEA, including fee payment, document verification, reporting to the allotted college and confirmation of admission.

How to Check Karnataka DCET 2026 Round 1 Final Seat Allotment