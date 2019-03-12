Karnataka Reschedules CET Exam For Lok Sabha Elections

Education | | Updated: March 12, 2019 11:44 IST
Karnataka CET Dates Changed


Bengaluru: 

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Monday announced that the Common Entrance Test (CET) would be held on April 29, 30 and May 1 instead of the earlier dates of April 23-25.

"In view of the announcement of Lok Sabha elections, the CET will be held on April 23, 30 and May 1," a KEA statement said.

The Election Commission on Sunday announced that the Lok Sabha elections in the southern state will be held in two phases -- on April 18 for 14 seats and on April 23 for the remaining 14 seats.

The CET is a qualifying examination for Class XII and pre-university students for entry into medical, dental and engineering degree courses.



