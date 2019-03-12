Karnataka Reschedules CET Exam For Lok Sabha Elections

Karnataka CET Dates Changed

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Monday announced that the Common Entrance Test (CET) would be held on April 29, 30 and May 1 instead of the earlier dates of April 23-25.

"In view of the announcement of Lok Sabha elections, the CET will be held on April 23, 30 and May 1," a KEA statement said.

The Election Commission on Sunday announced that the Lok Sabha elections in the southern state will be held in two phases -- on April 18 for 14 seats and on April 23 for the remaining 14 seats.

The CET is a qualifying examination for Class XII and pre-university students for entry into medical, dental and engineering degree courses.