Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 To Be Out On April 9 At 3 PM, Here's How To Check

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 LIVE: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) today announced the date and time for the release of the Karnataka 2nd PUC result. According to the official notice, the result will be declared on April 9 at 3 pm. The confirmation of the result date and time comes a day after the announcement was postponed due to the election code of conduct.

Once declared, students will be able to check their results on the board's official websites, karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in, as well as on DigiLocker. Apart from the official websites and DigiLocker, students will also be able to check their results through the KarnatakaOne mobile application.

For the first time, scorecards will also be available on DigiLocker. Students can access their digital marksheets at digilocker.gov.in starting 3 pm on April 9.

Results via SMS and WhatsApp

The board will also share results on students' registered mobile numbers. Students will receive their results via SMS or WhatsApp.

These alternate arrangements have been made to ensure timely access to results and reduce dependency on online portals.

"The results of the 2026 II PUC Exam-1 will be announced on 09-04-2026 at 3:00 PM. Students may access their results through the official website https://karresults.nic.in and also via the KarnatakaOne Mobile App. In addition, the result details will be sent by the Board to the students' registered mobile numbers through WhatsApp/SMS," the official notice reads.

"This year, for the first time, the marks card will be made available digitally through DigiLocker on 09-04-2026 at 3:00 PM. Students can download their marks card by visiting https://www.digilocker.gov.in. Instructions on how to download the marks card from DigiLocker can be viewed through the following video link: https://tinyurl.com/mw84wmh9. The result sheets will also be made available to the respective colleges on 09-04-2026 at 3:00 PM," it added.

This year, over 7 lakh students appeared for the Karnataka 2nd PUC exams, including 2.92 lakh candidates from the Science stream, 2.11 lakh from Commerce, and 1.42 lakh from the Arts stream.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC examinations were conducted from February 28 to March 17 across multiple centres in the state.