JAC Delhi 2024: Registration Begins For Enrollment In BTech, BArch Courses

The registration process for Joint Admission Counselling (JAC) 2024, Delhi, has commenced for students seeking admission to BTech and BArch programmes. Prospective candidates can register on the official website, admissions.nic.in/JACDEL, by June 23, 6 pm.

JAC Delhi oversees the counselling process for admissions to various institutions, including Delhi Technological University (DTU), Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW), Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT Delhi), Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT), Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU), and architecture programs at NSUT and IGDTUW.

Admissions will be determined based on students' ranks in the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main 2024) conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Application Fee

The application fee for JAC Delhi 2024 is Rs 1,500. Students are also advised to fill in a maximum number of choices during the regular rounds of counselling to enhance their chances of securing admission.

JAC Delhi 2024: Steps To Apply

Go to the official website: jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in

Click on 'registration log-in'

Select 'pay participation fee'

Complete the payment

Click on 'new registration'

Fill in the form and upload the required documents

Choose the desired course/college and submit

JAC Delhi Counselling 2024: Documents Required

Fee receipt

Class 10 mark sheet

Class 12 mark sheet

Caste certificate

Income certificate

Nativity certificate

PwD certificate (if applicable)

JEE Main/Advanced admit card

Bonus point documents (if eligible for IIIT-D bonus points)

Medical fitness certificate

"All certificates related to category/sub-category must be in the correct prescribed format and available at the time of document verification. No additional time will be granted to produce the correct certificate," the notification states.

The seat acceptance fee for JAC Delhi 2024 must be paid promptly following the result publication on the official website. The payment window will remain open until 2 pm on the last day of physical reporting for document verification of that round.

This year, the five participating institutions are offering a total of 7,333 seats for engineering programs, while two institutions are providing 90 seats for BArch programs, all to be allocated through JAC Delhi.

The details related to participating institutions, their fees, courses, and other important information can be checked in the JAC Delhi 2024 information brochure here.