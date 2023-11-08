Job Applications Invited For Various Contractual Roles, Salary Ranging Between Rs 80,000- 2 Lakh

Online applications are invited from Indian nationals for various full time contractual job positions at EdCIL. The applications are invited for consultants and other roles for Technical Support Group - Samagra Shiksha Units under Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, Government of India.

The maximum salary package to be offered under the roles is Rs 2 lakh. While the minimum is Rs 80,000.

Two positions are invited for the role of Principal Chief Consultants. The pay scale for this role is between Rs 1,50,000- Rs 2,00,000. The maximum age limit of the candidates can be 55 years of age. Under the role of Principal Chief Consultants, one position is open for NEP 2020, Samagra Shiksha Policy and Planning. The other consultant in the field is required in the area of NCF, Multilinguism, Text Book.

Chief Consultants having pay package between Rs 1,20,000-1,50,000 has opening for four positions. The minimum qualifications for these posts is Master's degree in the required field. The maximum age limit for this job is 45 years.

Seven positions of Senior Consultants have job opening with a maximum age limit of 40 years. The salary for this job role is Rs 1,00,000- Rs 1,20,000. Around 26 positions are open for the role of Consultants which has a pay scale between Rs 80,000-Rs 1,00,000. The maximum age limit here is 35 years age.

In order to be eligible for the job, candidates are required to have acquired the prescribed qualifications and experience on or before September 30, 2023. The qualifications should be from government recognised institutions. The candidate should have strong oral and written communication skills with excellent working knowledge of computer, MS Word, MS Excel and Power Point and presentation skills.

The candidates will be shortlisted based on their academic and professional qualifications, experience and test of writing skills or Interview.

The candidates will also be required to submit documents to prove their qualifications, experience, age, etc. They can also be asked to produce these documents in original when called for test of writing skills and / or Interview.

The engagement of consultant is purely on contractual basis for a period of two years, which may be extended by 1 year at a time upto a maximum tenure of 5 years. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of Ministry of Education and register for the jobs before November 28.