JNURE 2023: Results Announced For Non-Teaching Posts, Check Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results for the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNURE) recruitment exam 2023 that were conducted for non-teaching posts.

Candidates who appeared in the exam can visit the official website of the NTA to check the results. The results have been announced for the post of Private Secretary, Personal Assistant and Stenographer.

The exams for the non-teaching posts was conducted on April 26, May 29 and June 2 and the skill test was conducted on November 23, 2023.

An official notification from NTA read, "The candidates applied, online for the non-teaching posts in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNURE) recruitment exam 2023 are hereby informed that the examination was conducted on 26 April, 29 May, and 2 June 2023, and the skill test of shortlisted candidates in Written Test was conducted on 23 November 2023. The result of the candidate for the following Posts is hereby declared today i.e.20 February 2024."

NTA also mentioned that the result of the above-mentioned posts have been prepared, with utmost care. However, inadvertently, if any error occurs, the agency reserves the right to rectify the same.

Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA (https://recruitment.nta.nic.in) for the latest updates about the examination.