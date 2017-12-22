JNU Withdraws Decision To De-Link Integrated MPhil/ PhD Programme

'This is for the information of all that terms and conditions related to admission into M Phil/PhD programmes of JNU for the academic year 2018-19 will be as per the Prospectus, 2018-19,' reads the latest update given by the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), in response to the objections raised against the varsity's decision to de-link integrated MPhil/ PhD programme. With only a week after the notification to scrap the integrated MPhil/ PhD Programme, JNU has now made it official that for the coming academic session the norms will remain same as per the prospectus released.A week earlier, the University decided to de-link the integrated programme which meant students shall have to appear for another entrance examination for admission to PhD programme. This received strong opposition from students and teachers. '"Candidates who have applied for MPhil/PhD for the academic year 2018-19 will be considered for MPhil programme only. The MPhil programme will now be a terminal degree as per the decision taken in the 144th Academic Council (AC) meeting held on December 1," said a notification printed on admit cards for JNU Entrance Examination (JNUEE)."The new University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations allow even MA (postgraduate) students to compete for the PhD programme directly. Now, MA and MPhil students, from across the country, can apply for the JNU's prestigious doctorate programme," said JNU Rector I Chintamani Mahapatra to news agency PTI. 'This would benefit wide section of students. The integrated programme had restricted many students from taking up PhD at the prestigious varsity,' he had further added.JNU Teachers' Association (JNUTA) had demanded immediate withdrawal of the announcement. The JNU Entrance Examination for 2018-19 academic session is scheduled between December 23 and December 27.