JNU PG 2023 Admission 2nd Merit List Released At Official Website

Jawaharlal Nehru University

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has released the postgraduate second merit list for 2023. Students can access the results for JNU MA, MSC, and MCA courses for 2023 through the official website, jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

After the publication of the second merit list, applicants will need to finalise pre-enrollment registration, select their slots, and submit the admission fee by August 28.

Those who applied for MA programmes in foreign languages and were selected in the initial round must undergo in-person verification of their admission or registration on September 1.

For other courses, this process will take place on September 4, 5, 6, 8, 11, 12, and 13, 2023.

Applicants can access the JNU PG merit list 2023 for the second round by following the instructions provided below.

Visit the JNU admissions official website, jnuee.jnu.ac.in. Now click on the link that says ‘JNU Merit List-2 2023 for MA, MSc, and MCA'. The JNU PG 2nd merit list for 2023 will be displayed on your screen. Key in the application number, password, and security pin. JNU MA, MSc, and MCA results for 2023 will be displayed. Download and take a printout of the JNU PG merit list for 2023 for future reference.

Jawaharlal Nehru University is the foremost university in India, and a world-renowned centre for teaching and research. Ranked number one in India by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) with a Grade Point of 3.91 (on a scale of 4), JNU was ranked no 3 among all universities in India by the National Institutional Ranking Framework, Government of India, in 2016 and no 2 in 2017. JNU also received the Best University Award from the President of India in 2017.