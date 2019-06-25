'No Decision To Impose Hindi In The Curricula': JNU

JNU has taken no decision to impose Hindi in the Curricula of its UG programme, said the Registrar, JNU

In response to the allegations raised by Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) regarding imposition of Hindi in its courses, the administration said the varsity has not taken any such decision.

JNUSU alleged on Monday that the varsity was trying to impose Hindi by making it a compulsory subject at the undergraduate BA and BTech courses.

The students' body said one of the agenda items of the 151st meeting of the academic council on Friday pertains to "making Hindi a compulsory subject at undergraduate level for BA and BTech courses".

An official statement said "It is unfortunate that some students have been spreading misinformation in the media claiming that the JNU administration has imposed Hindi as a compulsory subject in the undergraduate programmes of the University".

"Such irresponsible statements are undesirable and condemnable," the statement said.

The varsity clarified that the agenda item 16 of the Academic Council was related to a discussion on a letter from the UGC seeking the views of the University on Hindi as a possible course in the undergraduate programmes.

"The University has recently conducted a workshop to discuss various issues related to the Draft National Education Policy. Therefore, the discussion on Agenda Item 16 in the Academic Council has been deferred. It is underlined further that JNU has taken no decision to impose Hindi in the Curricula of its undergraduate programmes," the statement from the Registrar said.

